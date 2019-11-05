AG Releases Summary of Officer-Involved Shooting in Early October

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and the Division of Criminal Investigation released the findings of an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that took place on October 6.

The report finds that the Sioux Falls Police officer was justified in the shooting.

On October 6, officers were dispatched for a weapons violation report at a residence in the 3300 block of N. 8th Avenue just after 9:30 p.m.

Authorities tracked the suspect, 29-year-old Trent Wagner, to a residence in the 3600 block N. 6th Avenue and attempted to confront him before a short foot pursuit. Authorities say Wagner displayed a handgun which led to one of the responding officers firing his weapon.

According to the report, the officer fired 12 rounds in total, striking Wagner three times.

Wagner was taken to the hospital and was later arrested for aggravated assault domestic.

Chief Burns says the two responding officers were placed on administrative leave, per standard protocol.

“It is my conclusion as Attorney General that the Sioux Falls Police Officer was justified in firing his weapon and using lethal force,” said Ravnsborg. “I would like to thank the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Officers for their service and complete cooperation in this investigation.”

The Division of Criminal Investigation, assisted by the Sioux Falls Police Department and the South Dakota Highway Patrol, conducted the investigation at the request of the Sioux Falls Police Department.