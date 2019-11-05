Ford Leads St. Mary’s Past Wisconsin in OT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The No. 20 ranked Saint Mary’s College men’s basketball team opened the season in thrilling fashion, beating Wisconsin 65-63 in overtime Tuesday night at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

In a back-and-forth game, Saint Mary’s used excellent defense down the stretch and timely shooting to beat the Badgers. The Gaels erased a 3-point deficit with 2 minutes remaining in the game and scored the final five points, while blanking Wisconsin.

Senior Jordan Ford showed why he was named to three national preseason watch lists, as he scored a game-high 26 points, including 4-for-8 from 3-point range and added three assists and three steals.

Junior Malik Fitts came up clutch in the second half, scoring all of his 16 points in the final 25 minutes. Tanner Krebs had nine points and eight rebounds and Matthias Tass had five points and 10 rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Saint Mary’s had a six point lead at the half, but couldn’t extend its lead in the second half. Every run the Gaels’ made, the Badgers answered right back.

Down the stretch of regulation, Saint Mary’s led 50-49 with 3:29 left. Baskets were tough to come by, and the Gaels needed strong defense and rebound to force overtime.

After both teams started slow, the Gaels busted out offensively, scoring 13 straight points to take a 10-point lead with 1:14 left in the first half. Ford led the offensive surge, scoring 15 first half points, including three 3-pointers.

In the first half, two true freshmen made their first appearances in a Saint Mary’s uniform. Kyle Bowen was the first big-man off the bench at the forward position, playing just over four minutes. Alex Ducas made a quick impression in his debut, knocking down his first 3-pointer on his first shot as a Gael.

QUOTABLE

“We knew this was going to be a good test. They are a well coached team and are hard to score against. This game will help us moving forward, we learned a lot about our guys and their effort. The atmosphere was great and made it a special trip.” – Randy Bennett

“It was a fun game. We had a little slow start, but once we got it going we were able to keep that momentum.” – Jordan Ford

