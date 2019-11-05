Icy Conditions Lead To Several Accidents In Sioux Falls

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Sioux Falls, SD – Authorities were busy Tuesday with several car accidents around Sioux Falls due to icy conditions.

Those conditions that developed around 8:30 p.m. and continued overnight.

Accident came in from Interstates 29 and 229, bridges and city streets. The severity of those accidents is unclear.

The city did have crews out treating the roads with salt and police had other areas, including those with bridges, shut down temporarily.

More details are expected at Wednesday morning’s police briefing.