Krabbenhoft Knows Playing St. Mary’s Will Benefit Badgers’ Season

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Joe Krabbenhoft is glad to be home for Tuesday night’s game at the Sanford Pentagon. The former Roosevelt Rough Rider standout went on to play his college ball at Wisconsin and after a coaching stint at SDSU he’s back with the Badgers who take on St. Mary’s in a battle of NCAA teams from last season. And Joe knows playing the Gaels, who upset #1 Gonzaga to make the big dance last year will only benefit his team in the long run. “When we put this together it was a game that come March it was a game if you’re in a position to play in the NCAA tournament this game boosts your resume. We knew that coming in, they’re an incredible program. In the last 20 years they’ve been as good as anybody really this is supposed to be their best team ever so it was a no-brainer for us to not only come here but play a quality opponent here…”