Salvation Army’s Annual Coats for All Event a Success

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – It’s no secret the weather is cooling down in the Sioux Empire, but what about people who can’t afford warm clothes? That’s where the Salvation Army comes in.

Today was their annual “Coats For All” event. Coats, hats, mittens, and blankets were given to those in need. Items were donated then washed, dry cleaned, and given away free of charge.

For Major Anderson, it’s all about seeing the gratitude.

“I was helping somebody find a coat, and it was kind of hard for her to find one, and she ended up finding one, and she was very excited about that,” she says.

250 coats and 55 blankets were provided.