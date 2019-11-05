Saturday: Great Bear Job Fair for Seasonal Positions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The season of snow is right around the corner and one winter business is looking for staffing help this year.

Great Bear Ski Valley is hosting a job fair this weekend. The park is looking to fill 150 seasonal part-time positions. The positions are in food service, life operations, ski, and snowboard instructors, daily maintenance, guest services, rental shop, and overnight snowmaking.

“We make our own snow here at Great Bear. So, we have a team that works overnight, our overnight snowmakers. We have to hire those positions each year so we have plenty of snow to ski and tube on,” said Alexa Giebink with Great Bear.

Those attending the job fair should bring two forms of I.D. and two references. If hired, team members must attend training on Saturday, November 16.