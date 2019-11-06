15-Year-Old Killed, 16-Year-Old Hospitalized in Sioux Falls Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One person died and another was seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover Tuesday night in Sioux Falls.

Names of those involved are not being released pending notification of family members. The two male juveniles were the only people in the vehicle.

A 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee was northbound on Interstate 229 when the driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling across the Big Sioux River bridge. The Jeep left the roadway, rolled down a ditch and struck a tree.

The 15-year-old driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital. The passenger’s seatbelt use is under investigation.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.