15-Year-Old Lincoln High Student Identified in Fatal Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 15-year-old victim in a fatal one-vehicle rollover crash on I-229 overnight has been identified as a Lincoln High School student.

In a letter sent out to parents, Lincoln High School officials confirmed that 15-year-old Barry Grieve was killed in the crash Tuesday night. Grieve was the driver of the vehicle and a 16-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee was northbound on Interstate 229 when the driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling across the Big Sioux River bridge. The Jeep left the roadway, rolled down a ditch and struck a tree.

Grieve was wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger’s seatbelt use is under investigation.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is