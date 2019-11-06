City Councilors Defer Downtown Sioux Falls Parking Ramp Resolution

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A nearly four and a half-hour long city council meeting on Tuesday night did not find a resolution to financial troubles of the downtown Sioux Falls parking ramp.

Sioux Falls City Councilors deferred a vote for additional funding on the downtown parking ramp to next week. That decision came on a five to three vote around 11:45 p.m.

The resolution is for an additional $1.5 million to finish the parking ramp project.

More than $20 million was allocated for the construction of the seven-story ramp which was supposed to anchor an additional eight stories of commercial building space.