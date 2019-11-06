City Crews Strive to De-Ice Roads after Overnight, Morning Accidents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Overnight rain and snow caused Sioux Falls roads to go from dry to slippery fast, causing nearing 40 car accidents from 9:00 p.m. last night to 10:00 a.m. this morning. With South Dakota weather being so unpredictable, Sioux Falls Street Operations Manager, Dustin Hansen, says it can be tough to know when this weather is going to hit.

“It happened at a time where it wasn’t really convenient, but we got crews out there and they’re continuing to work,” Hansen said. “There was a little bit of slowdown in traffic, but it’s just one of those things that’s always hard to predict and what time it comes in.”

With the weather moving in fast, Hansen sent out sanders to hit the most dangerous spots, first.

He said, “So we started at the bridges around 10/10:30 p.m., got done about 1:30 a.m. last night. Then, we actually brought crews in about 4:30 a.m. this morning.”

When those crews are on the road, they are using a special mixture to keep the roads safe.

“We put a mixture of salt and calcium chloride. That calcium chloride is a little bit of liquid, so it’ll actually start working on those bridges as a solution. It will actually help to bond to that bridge and that way it’ll help from keeping that bridge to freeze up,” Hansen said.

With winter fast approaching, roads are starting to get icy and the City of Sioux Falls reminds you to take caution when on these roads.

“Always give yourself extra time, be safe. We live in a very large city, you’re not just going to instantly have clear roads or roads free of ice.” Hansen continued, “There always could be potential because you can never tell how much is going to come down at one time.”