Cooking with Grace: Healthy Peanut Butter Cups

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In the week after Halloween it’s safe to say most of us have had our fair share of candy, especially the popular peanut butter cups.

But leave it to our health foodie fanatic Grace Finerman to come up with a healthier version of one of America’s favorite treats.

Recipe: