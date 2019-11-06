Doctors Try CRISPR Gene Editing for Cancer, a 1st in the US

Doctors say the first attempt in the United States to use a gene editing tool called CRISPR against cancer seems safe in the three patients who have had it so far.

Early results released Wednesday show that doctors were able to take immune system cells from the patients’ blood and alter them genetically to help them recognize and fight cancer, with minimal side effects.

But it’s too soon to know whether the treatment will improve survival. The study at the University of Pennsylvania plans to treat 15 more patients.

Details will be given at an American Society of Hematology conference in December.