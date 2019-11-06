SDSU Soccer Team Excited to Host Summit Tournament

SDSU Soccer Team Excited to Host Summit Tournament

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BROOKINGS, SD… The SDSU women’s soccer team won the regular season title last year and as a result, gets to host the conference tournament again in 2019 starting Thursday in Brookings. Head coach Brock Thompson knows his team is motivated by the opening round loss to Omaha in 2018. But he also realizes how special it is to be hosting this tournament on their home field with a spot in the NCAA tournament at stake.

Brock Thompson, SDSU soccer coach says: ” The excitement from our players is really at a high. This is culmination of a lot of work that goes back as you mentioned to last year and really, you don’t get too many chances to play in a conference tournament on your home field. I know our players really appreciate that and I know especially our seniors really appreciate that and they’re excited to play in front of their fans and and at Fishbach Soccer Park…”

The Jacks take on Oral Roberts in the 2nd game Thursday at 6 o’clock with the winner advancing to Saturday’s title game against the winner of the Denver-UND game.