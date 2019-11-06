Sioux Falls City Council Lifts Ban on Beekeeping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls City Council pushed through a new beekeeping ordinance last night.

Sioux Falls residents who want to try their hand at beekeeping are now allowed to do so. Anyone looking to set up hives on their property has to get consent from 80% of neighbors living within 100 feet and 100% from neighbors living on adjacent properties.

Residential beekeepers are also subject to yearly inspections by animal control and they must have signage indicating there is a hive on their property.