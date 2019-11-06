USF Men Looking to Replace Big-Time Points

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The USF men’s basketball team starts the new season Friday minus 2 major weapons. Trevon Evans and Drew Guebert combined for around 40 points a game the last 2 seasons . But head coach Chris Johnson and senior Devin Green feel really good about the talent they have returning. And they also know they will have to play a different style of basketball to create offense.

Chris Johnson, USF Men’s BB Coach says: “Drew and Trey last year would sometimes go for 35-40 points a game. I don’t think we have anybody like that. But I do think we have 5 or 6 guys capable of averaging double figures if things go well for them…”

Devin Green, USF Senior says: “Getting the ball to multiple sides of the floor, improving our defense and having some scoring come from the defensive end with steals, rebounding, getting out on a break definitely points of emphasis this year without having those 2 guys back…”

The Cougars open the season Friday against Lincoln. With only 2 seniors on the roster, this is a team that should show drastic improvement throughout the year.