Wedel Leads Top-Ranked Northwestern to Sweep

ORANGE CITY, IA… The Red Raiders of Northwestern are now the #1 team in the NAIA volleyball rankings and Wednesday night against #17 Concordia they showed why. Recent Athlete of the Week Anna Wedel led the way with 17 kills as NW swept the Bulldogs in straight sets. They improved to 28-0 on the season and 16-0 in GPAC play.