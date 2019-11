Worthington Residents Approve $33.7M for New Middle School

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



WORTHINGTON, M.N. – The sixth time’s the charm when it comes to building a new school in southwestern Minnesota.

Voters in Worthington have approved a $33.7 million bond that will add more space for students. The issue was first put to voters in 2013 and failed in every election since.

Last night’s approval will provide funding to build a new middle school in the overcrowded Worthing school district.