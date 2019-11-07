A Cool Time with LifeScape to Keep Others Warm

Welcome back! Dairy Queen this time of year may seem a bit counter intuitive, but local stores are doing some fun things to help others stay warm this holiday season! With us today is Jocy Smith, a Development Associate with LifeScape.

To kick off the Christmas season, starting November 11th, all Dairy Queen locations will have an Angel Tree. Guests can take a gift tag for a child or adult that LifeScape supports. They are then asked to purchase the items and return them wrapped to the same Dairy Queen location with the tag attached. Folks will receive a free cone as a thank you for participating when they return with their gifts.

Dairy Queen, 2100 South Minnesota Avenue

“Dress For Thanksgiving”

Help fulfill warm clothing needs for children and adults

Through November

Bring gift cards instead of clothing so those LifeScape supports can shop for themselves

Free cone as a thank you for your participation

“Sports Trivia Night”

Thursday, November 7th

Registration at 6 p.m., Trivia starts at 6:30 p.m.

$5, Proceeds go to LifeScape

Prizes offered

10% of Dairy Queen sales go to LifeScape from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Dairy Queen, 5420 West 26th Street

“Disney Trivia Night”

Thursday, November 14th

Registration at 6 p.m., Trivia starts at 6:30 p.m.

$5, Proceeds go to LifeScape

Prizes offered

10% of Dairy Queen sales go to LifeScape from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Dairy Queen, 57th & Western Avenue

“Harry Potter Trivia Night”