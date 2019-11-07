Funeral Arrangements Announced for Lincoln High Student Killed in Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 15-year-old who was killed in Tuesday’s one-vehicle rollover crash.

Visitation for 15-year-old Barry Grieve is on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at George Boom Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Celebrate Community Church in Sioux Falls. Graveside services will be Tuesday morning in Wessington Springs.

Students, family, and friends are gathering for a candlelight vigil in honor of the two Lincoln High School Freshmen involved in the crash. The vigil begins at 7 p.m. at the Junior football fields near the Sanford Pentagon tonight. Organizers say it’s an opportunity for people to come together, share memories, and pray.

Grieve was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway on I-229 and rolled into a ditch Tuesday night. The passenger, 16-year-old Mhiretab (Tab) Tsegaye, sustained life-threatening injuries.