GoFundMe for 16-Year-Old Crash Victim Raises $17k

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A GoFundMe campaign for one of the victims of a fatal one-vehicle crash has raised more than $17,000 in 24 hours.

The GoFundMe raising funds for 16-year-old Mhiretab (Tab) Tsegaye’s medical expenses is just short of its $20,000 goal.

Tab suffered life-threatening injuries after the vehicle he was riding in left I-229 and rolled into a ditch Tuesday night. The driver of that vehicle, 15-year-old Barry Grieve was pronounced dead at the scene.

A candlelight vigil for both Tab and Grieve begins at 7 p.m. at the Junior football fields near the Sanford Pentagon tonight. Organizers say it’s an opportunity for people to come together, share memories, and pray.