Jacks Excited to Have Home Field Advantage in Summit Tourney

Jacks Excited to Have Home Field Advantage in Summit Tourney

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BROOKINGS, SD… The South Dakota State soccer team earned the right to host the Summit League Tournament by winning the regular season conference title last year. They also hosted last year but were upset in the semi’s by Nebraska-Omaha 3-1. The Jacks are excited to host again and also want to make up for what happened last year on their home field.

Maggie Smither, SDSU Senior says: “I think it means a lot. The Brookings community is such a huge part of the soccer team and just Brookings athletics in general. And so having that home game definitely feels like an advantage and getting fans to fill the benches makes it easier. And just having support from the community just kind of helps push us a little bit more too…”

Leah Manuleleua, SDSU Senior says: “I feel like coming in with a different mentality is what it has to be like. We’ve been there 2 years where we’ve lost in the first game being the higher seed and it’s just like, I feel like since a lot of us know what it feels like that brings a lot of fire and motivation for Thursday…”

The Jacks came into the game with Oral Roberts with a 14-4-1 record as the #2 seed in the tournament behind Denver.