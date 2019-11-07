OG, SFC and Garretson Are Volleyball Winners on Thursday

OG, SFC and Garretson Are Volleyball Winners on Thursday

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD… The O’Gorman Knights trailed Yankton 23-19 in their first set before rallying to win 26-24. The 2nd-ranked team in Class “AA” then went on to sweep the Gazelles 3-0. And the Class “A” post season began Thursday night as well and in Region 3-A top-ranked SF Christian was a 3-0 winner over Tri-Valley and Garretson won the second game of the doubleheader at the Chargers gym over Baltic 3-1.