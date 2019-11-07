Robert Frost Elem. Student Gets Special Ride to School

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Hundreds of kids are dropped off at Robert Frost Elementary every morning. However, for one student, this morning’s ride to school was extra special.

Libby Maturan rode to school in a snowplow through the Paint the Plows event put on by the City of Sioux Falls. Students paint snowplows that the city will use throughout winter. This year, 21 plows were painted.

The program has been running for nine years, but officials wanted to make the 10th year extra special.

“I can even remember when she put her name into the drawing at The Empire Mall when we did the actual event and she was super excited. So, this is pretty cool,” said Streets Operations Manager Dustin Hansen.

Hansen says they will look to continue this new tradition in years to come.