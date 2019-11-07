Sky’s The Limit For Flatten With Skyforce

Sky's The Limit For Flatten With Skyforce

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Though he grew up two hours away in Clark, it took going to college at South Dakota State for Skyler Flatten to get familiar with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Skyler Flatten, Skyforce Rookie says:”The last 3 years I probably went to 4-5 games and I was there for their last championship…”

Getting a taste of professional ball only served the attitude he learned under Jackrabbit coaches Scott Nagy and TJ Otzelberger.

Flatten says:”You’ve got to carry yourself professionally and you’ve got to be ready for the worst and ready for the best. You’ve just got to not get too high, you can’t get too low. You go out there every day and work hard and hopefully your work will reap the benefits…”

Which would help Skyler through several seasons that were lost to injury, and why he pushed for a medical redshirt and sixth season of eligibility.

Flatten says:”I always knew in the back of my head that it was going to be worth it. I just wanted to take advantage of the opportunity…”

And it paid off…After averaging a career high 15.5 points in his final season as a Jackrabbit which put him on scouts radars, Flatten would eventually be signed by the Miami Heat organization.

Eric Glass, Skyforce head coach says:”Everyone is looking for that long athletic, 6-6 wing that can shoot the ball from 3 and give your best players space by stretching the floor. And hopefully he can show that he can play defense at the level we want him to…”

Which meant starting his career in the state it began with Miami’s G-League affiliate, the Skyforce.

Flatten says:”It’s ironic man, but I’m super excited but it’s ironic how I ended up. It’s going to be a surreal feeling man, it will be crazy…”

Though it’s still a long road to the NBA, Flatten has had a knack…

Flatten says:”It’s kind of a cool thing for me to have that support like that and I don’t let it go to my head at all really…I just kind of play my game…”

…for beating the odds in his backyard.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.