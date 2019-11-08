Augie Soccer Team Wraps Up Regular Season With Shutout

Augie Soccer Team Wraps Up Regular Season With Shutout

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Augustana women’s soccer team finished its regular season in the same fashion that it began the season, a 2-0 win at Morstad Field Friday afternoon. This time, the victory came over the Wildcats of Wayne State while clinching the No. 2 seed of the NSIC Tournament.

In the process, freshman Josie Arduser set the single-season record for assists in a season.

Augustana concludes its season with a 14-3-1 record while going 12-2-1 in NSIC action. Wayne State concludes the regular season 6-8-4, 6-7-2.

Friday’s match with Wayne State was very much a microcosm of the Viking’s season. Augustana posted a shutout for the 11th time, dominated time of possession, outshot their opponent and cashed in on good scoring opportunities.

The Vikings got on the scoreboard in the 18th minute when sophomore forward Morgan Keirstead corralled senior midfielder Peyton Stenzel’s pass and sent a rocket to the top-left of the net. It was Keirstead’s third goal in two games and Stenzel’s sixth helper of the season.

Senior forward Claire Dahm gave Augustana a 2-0 lead when she headed a pass from Arduser past Wayne State’s goalkeeper. Dahm’s goal was her seventh of the season and she is now tied for the team lead with fellow senior forward Grace Behm.

Arduser’s assist was her eighth of the season. Five other Vikings have logged seven assists in a season, but Arduser is the first to reach eight. The most recent with seven assists was Emily Jacobson in 2016.

Neither team would mount an offensive threat in the second half and the Vikings came away with the 2-0 victory.

Overall, Augustana outshout Wayne State 23-12 and placed 10 of its shots on goal. Four different Vikings tallied points on the day and Grace Behm logged five shots, placing four of them on goal.

Sophomore goalkeepers Claudia Pueschner and Meghan Kuntz teamed up for six saves and a shutout.

Up Next

With the win, Augustana clinched the No. 2 seed in the NSIC tournament and will face off against the No. 7 seed on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. at Morstad Field. The final NSIC Tournament bracket will come out after the completion of Friday’s NSIC matchups.