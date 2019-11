Booming Market for Tech Developers Hosts Local Networking Conference

Sioux Falls is seeing a boon in tech companies, in particular along one local corridor

Even if coding isn’t your thing, this is the place to be this weekend if you’re into technology and have any interest in learning about the opportunities that exist here locally, according to Tyler Harms. Harms is one of the organizers behind what will be the 8th annual event in Sioux Falls. For more information, click here or the link below.