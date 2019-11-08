Brush Up Before Heading Out On The Ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The recent temps have been a ‘kind’ reminder that winter is on it’s way.

One of the most popular past-times during the colder months is ice-fishing. If you need to brush up on safety reminders, or update your equipment before heading out on the ice, you’re in luck.

The Dakota Angler Ice Fishing Institute will once again take over the Sioux Falls Arena. You’ll see the latest gadgets and trends, and be able to sit in on important seminars.

Tickets are $5, and available at the door.

Dakota Anglers’s Todd Heitkamp talked with KDLT this morning on what to expect, and why you should come out.