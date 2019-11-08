FOOTBALL FRIDAY-SEASON FINALE (11-8-19)!

Highlights, Scores & Fun From Prep Football In South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The 2019 season finale of KDLT’s Football Friday is packed with playoff action from three states!

Click on the video viewer for all the scores, highlights and FUN from Week 11 of high school football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota featuring highlights from:

-O’Gorman @ Roosevelt

-Washington @ Brandon Valley

-Huron @ Brookings

-Canton @ Tea

-West Central @ Lennox

-McCook Central/Montrose @ Bridewater/Emery-Ethan

-Webster @ Winner

-Lemmon/McIntosh @ Viborg-Hurley

-Deuel @ Bon Homme

-Gregory @ Britton-Hecla

-Wolsey-Wessington @ Colman-Egan

-Treynor @ West Sioux

-Pipestone vs. Caledonia