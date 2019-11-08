Leadership Event in Sioux Falls Aimed to Inspire Women Worldwide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A worldwide campaign is out to show that finding good leaders isn’t about gender.

More than 350 women filled The District in Sioux Falls for Leadercast Women 2019. The annual event is a live broadcast to cities around the world.

Women from several industries shared stories about the decisions they made to become better leaders in their personal and professional lives.

The event aims to inspire women everywhere to have the courage to do the same.

“We need to step up in our lives to be braver, whether it be in our lives or home lives, where we lead and so that’s what we’re talking about today. So, for a woman to take one step of courage as she leaves these doors today, that’s one of our biggest goals,” said Host Lisa Brouwer.

The featured speakers included U.S. Army Reserve Captain and Miss USA 2016 Deshauna Barber, and TV Journalist Lisa Ling.

