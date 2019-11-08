Big, Fast, and Loud: Monster Jam Comes to the Denny

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – They’re big. They’re fast. They’re loud.

‘Monster Jam’ once again has come to Sioux Falls!

Drivers will jump the biggest and best trucks, weighing over ten thousand pounds, all to wow the crowd.

Randy Brown has been driving for over twenty years.

He says the fans reaction, and energy, has kept him going through the two decades.

“They make the noise and look at the trucks in awe the the way they do. How big and massive they are, man, it’s definitely them that keep me going,” said Brown.

