Monster Jam Takes Over Denny Sanford Premier Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – If you’re a fan of big loud trucks, you may want to head down to the Denny Sanford Premier Center this weekend.

Monster Jam has once again come to Sioux Falls! Drivers will jump trucks weighing over 10,000 pounds, all to wow the crowd.

Randy Brown, the driver of Gravedigger, has been driving for over 2o years. He says the fans’ reaction and energy has kept him going through the two decades.

“They make the noises and look at the trucks in awe the way they do, how big and massive they are. Man, it’s definitely them that keep me going,” said Brown.

Monster Jam is this Friday and Saturday. You purchase tickets through ticketmaster.