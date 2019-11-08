Pipestone, Jackson County Central Ready For Next Round of Playoffs

PIPESTONE, JACKSON, MN… Both Pipestone and Jackson County Central advanced to this weekend’s Minnesota State Football Tournament with big wins last week. And both got revenge against teams that eliminated them last year in the playoffs. In Section 3-AAA JCC rolled past Fairmont 36-12 by rushing for 347 yards after losing to them each of the last 2 years.

And the Arrows rallied from 2 scores down to beat Redwood Valley 26-21, They lost to them by one point last year. Pipestone gets Caledonia Friday night, a team with the nation’s longest winning streak. JCC plays Saturday against Waseca. But Clay Anderson’s team was excited to advance. They have made the tournament 4 times since 2014.