Renberg Elementary Honors Veterans During Lunch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – This upcoming Monday is Veterans Day and some elementary students in Renner showed their appreciation with a special lunch.

Late this morning, Renberg Elementary School invited veterans to their school for lunch. The students’ family and friends who’ve served in the military filed into the cafeteria with students to enjoy a meal.

One veteran, Eldin Rand, came to have lunch with his niece and nephew. Rand served in the army and was deployed to Iraq from 2003 until 2004 and in Afghanistan from 2010 until 2011. Now, he’s happy to be home for the holiday “It’s so exciting to be here with Alexis and Alaric for Veterans Day. It’s neat to be appreciated.”

At the end of the lunch period, the school honored the visiting veterans by having them stand while students cheered.