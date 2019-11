Scoreboard Friday, November 8th

H.S. Football Playoffs

South Dakota (Semi-finals)

11-AAA

Roosevelt vs. O’Gorman

Brandon Valley vs. Washington

11-AA

Pierre vs. Mitchell

Brookings vs. Huron

11-A

Tea Area vs. Canton

Lennox vs. West Central

11-B

BW/EE vs. McCook Central/Montrose

Winner vs. Webster

9-AA

Viborg-Hurley vs. Lemmon/McIntosh

Bon Homme vs. Deuel

9-A

Britton-Hecla vs. Gregory

Canistota-Freeman vs. Sully Buttes

9-B

Colman-Egan vs. Wolsey-Wessington

Herreid/Selby vs. Harding County

All Nation Conference

Championship @ Vermillion

Crow Creek vs. Lower Brule

Iowa

Class 1-A

West Sioux vs. Treynor

West Lyon vs. Dike-New Hartford

Minnesota

Class AA

Caledonia vs. Pipestone

G-League

Skyforce at Iowa

NBA

Timberwolves vs. Golden State

Women’s Soccer

Augustana 2, Wayne State 0

SMSU 2, USF 1

Northern 1, MSU-Moorhead 0

Women’s Volleyball

South Dakota vs. NDSU

Augustana 3, Mary 0

Northern vs. SMSU

USF vs. MSU-Moorhead

Women’s Basketball

Northern 71, Rogers State 64 *Kusler 13 pts./11 reb.

SMSU 58, East Central (OK) 53 *Borchers 18 points

Dordt 80, Haskell 61 *Harmson 24 points (8) 3’s

Drake 74, sdsu 67 *Burckhard 18, Selland 17 points

Northwestern 98, Presentation 55 *Blum 27 points

Men’s Basketball

Dordt 73, Viterbo 66 *Bleeker 19 points

Northern vs. SE Oklahoma State

USF vs. Lincoln

Dakota State vs. Briar Cliff

Mount Marty vs. Valley City

South Dakota vs. Pacific

Champions Tour

Schwab Cup Championship

-14 Jeff Maggert

-10 Bernhard Langer

-9 Jobe, Goosen

-6 Tom Byrum (10th)