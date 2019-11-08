University of South Dakota’s ‘Patriots Plaza’ Construction Underway

VERMILLION, S.D. – The University of South Dakota is building a memorial to pay tribute to those who serve in the military.

The Patriots Plaza project will be located on campus and will sit between the law school, the Beacom School of Business, and the Al Neuharth Media Center.

The memorial will commemorate the first 100 years of the Army ROTC at USD. It will also pay tribute to three Medal of Honor recipients that are USD Alumni.

“It’s important, I think, at a place like the University of South Dakota, to have this place of honoring because we exist because of those past, present, and future veterans and military personnel,” said USD President Sheila Gestring.

Patriots Plaza is expected to be finished in 2020. USD has pledged to match up to $100,000 in donations.