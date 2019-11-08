Woman Wanted for Drug Charges Captured in Watertown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office reports that Sonni Marie Heminger, 34, has been taken into custody in Watertown.

Heminger was wanted on warrants for possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, maintaining an area where drugs are kept, and violation of a drug-free zone.

Sioux Falls Police say Heminger owned the home where a babysitter and two teens were found unconscious last April. Police found 19.5 grams of heroin and 74 grams of cocaine inside.

PREVIOUS STORY:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police say a search warrant on a Sioux Falls home where a babysitter and two teens were found unconscious on April 17th, turned up heroin and cocaine. Police say an arrest warrant for the owner of the home has been issued.

Police say a 19-year-old was babysitting five children in a home near East Holiday Drive and North Ronning Avenue on April 17th. Police say a 12-year-old in the home called police around 9 p.m. to report that the babysitter and two others were unconscious. Arriving officers found the 19-year-old babysitter, an 18-year-old, and a 15-year-old all unresponsive.

Initially, first responders suspected carbon monoxide poisoning but determined that they overdosed on an unknown substance.

Police found 19.5 grams of heroin, 74 grams of cocaine, scales. and an unknown powder after serving a search a warrant at the home.

Police have also issued an arrest warrant for the owner of the home, 34-year-old Sonni Marie Heminger. Heminger is charged with possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, maintaining an area where drugs are kept, and violation of a drug-free zone.

Police say Heminger was out of the state when the initial medical call was made and that they do not know her current whereabouts.

Police don’t have any updates on the condition of the teens. They say they are still trying to determine what substance the teens overdosed on.

The five children in the home were all under the age of 13 and have been placed with other family members.