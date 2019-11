Dordt Decimates Briar Cliff

Defenders Win 43-7

SIOUX CENTER, IA — Levi Jungling hauled in nine passes for 142 yards and a touchdown to help lead Dordt to a 43-7 win over visiting Briar Cliff on Saturday afternoon.

The Defenders improve to 7-3 overall and 6-2 in GPAC play.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!