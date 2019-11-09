First “Yogafest” At The Premier Center Is A Hit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Yoga lovers in the Sioux Empire might want to listen up. Today was the ever first “Yogafest” at the premier center. People who worked the event say it was a hit.

The event had all kinds of vendors with food, clothes and other products, and of course yoga classes for all levels. Some classes included one’s in mindfulness, gentle movement, and even yoga hip-hop. Leftovers from the cost of the event went to the Alzheimer’s association. All who attended noticed a sense of community.

“There’s something for everybody. Everybody can do yoga, everybody is welcome and i think this just opens people’s eyes up to the fact that they can do it, you can do it, anybody can,” says Kosha Yoga owner Kendra Brouwer.

People who work at the premier center say the event went so well, it may happen once every three months.