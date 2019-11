Oklahoma Overcomes Minnesota At Pentagon

Sooners Rally To Stop Gophers 71-62

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Oklahoma’s Brady Manek scored 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to help lead the Sooners, down six at the break, to a second half 71-62 comeback victory over Minnesota at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday evening.

Marcus Carr led the Gophers with 16 points and ten rebounds.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!