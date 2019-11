Red Raiders Buck Broncos

Northwestern Wins 44-17

ORANGE CITY, IA — Tyson Kooima passed for 279 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another in Northwestern’s 44-17 victory over Hastings on Saturday afternoon.

The win sets up a GPAC Championship showdown next Saturday in with the 5th-ranked Red Raiders will host top ranked and defending NAIA National Champion Morningside. Both teams are are 9-0 overall and 8-0 in the GPAC.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!