SDSU Men Work Double Overtime In Bakersfield To Stay Unbeaten

Jacks Win 93-91

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BAKERSFIELD, CA — The young South Dakota State men’s basketball team passed its first road test of the 2019-20 season.

David Wingett’s layup with four seconds left in double overtime proved the difference in South Dakota State’s 93-91 victory at CSU-Bakersfield on Saturday night.

Douglas Wilson led SDSU with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Brandon Key scores 18, Baylor Scheierman had 17, Wingett 11 and Noah Friedel 10.

3-0 SDSU heads to USC on Tuesday.

Click on the video viewer for early highlights tonight!