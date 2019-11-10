Accident in Dewey County Leaves One Dead and Another Injured

RIDGEVIEW, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a 61-year-old man has died in a collision between a pickup and a semi-truck in north-central South Dakota.

The crash happened Saturday night west of Ridgeview, in Dewey County. Authorities say a semi pulling an empty grain trailer was westbound on U.S. 12 and preparing to turn left when it collided with the pickup. The pickup slid into a ditch and rolled.

Authorities say the man driving the pickup was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the pickup was wearing a seat belt and had only minor injuries. The boy was taken to a clinic in Eagle Butte.

The 45-year-old man who was driving the semi was not hurt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.