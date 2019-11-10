Coyotes Show Character In Victory Over Youngstown State

USD Racks Up 507 Total Yards Of Offense In 56-21 Win

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



VERMILLION, S.D. — Though their FCS playoffs chances are slim, the South Dakota Coyotes certainly look intent on finishing the season strong and building momentum for 2020.

Yesterday they manhandled Bo Pelini and Youngstown State by racking up 507 yards of total offense, 327 of it on the ground, to run over the Penguins in a 56-21 victory. The Yotes improve to 4-6 on the season and 3-3 in Missouri Valley play.

To have any shot at consideration for the FCS playoffs, USD will have to win their final two games to reach .500. That won’t be easy as they play their regular season road finale next Saturday at top-ranked North Dakota State at 2:30 PM.