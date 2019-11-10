Coyotes Top Rainbow Classic Host Hawaii

USD Improves To 2-0 With 81-75 Win

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



HONOLULU, HI — The South Dakota Coyote men’s basketball team is poised to start a season of great expectations with a win at the Hawaii Rainbow Classic.

Against tournament host Hawaii on Sunday the Coyotes led nearly from start to finish, defeating the Rainbow Warriors 81-75 to improve to 2-0 on the young season. USD can claim the tournament championship tomorrow if the beat Florida A&M in a game that will tip off at 8:30 PM CST.

Triston Simpson led all scorers with 22 points followed by 21 from Stanley Umude. Hunter Goodrick added 15 off the bench.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!