Mistakes & Miscues Cost SDSU Game & Playoff Positioning

Turnovers And Penalties Kill Momentum In 27-18 Loss To Illinois State

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State is reeling after a 27-18 loss yesterday to Illinois State.

The Jackrabbits appeared to be in control late in the third quarter with an 18-10 lead. From then on Murphy’s Law seemed to take effect and the Jacks really have no one to blame but themselves. Turnovers on three consecutive drives set the stage for Illinois State to score 17 unanswered points and deal a critical blow to SDSU’s hopes for getting a seed and bye in the FCS Playoffs.

The Jackrabbits host Northern Iowa next Saturday at 2 PM.