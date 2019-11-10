Old Courthouse Museum Remembers World War l, Shows Off Equipment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – 101 years after World War l ended it is still being remember.

The Old Courthouse Museum held a World War l Soldier Program today.

The program was to teach people about life during World War l and also show off equipment.

On display was original and replica equipment used during the first World War.

World War l presenter, Randy Megard, said it’s important to inform people about this war.

“Informing people on how the things would’ve been used, and we’re going to compare the similar things to the American troops to the German troops and what were the differences,” he said.