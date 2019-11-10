Pets For Heroes Helps Active Military/Veterans Find New Best Friends

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Dogs, Cats, and other small animals are always up for adoption at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, but over the next two days active military and veterans can adopt an animal with a free will donation. Front Office Assistant, Emily Adkins, believes this event can create a perfect match.

“Definitely a way to make sure we give back to the veterans because a lot of times there’s service dogs that they need or companion animals and these dogs are perfect,” she said. “These dogs have probably been through a lot in the past as well.”

Adopting an animal at the Humane Society can be quite simple, there is only a few steps to take to go home with a furry friend.

Adkins said, “So they get to pick out whatever animal they think fits them. All of our normal adoption processes do apply, where they fill out an application and they sit down with an adoption counselor and go through it. Then, they are able to go back and spend time with the animal.”

Even if you come out to the event, Adkins says there is no pressure to find your best friend.

“They’re not obligated to adopt, that’s the best part, so you can just come in and kind of feel it out and see if you can find the right best friend,” she said.

At the end of the day, the event is a way for the Humane Society to say thank you.

Adkins said, “It’s basically a way to thank our military for what they do and help find them a best friend.”