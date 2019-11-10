Skyforce Stop Salt Lake City In Home Opener

Sioux Falls Is 2-0 After 105-98 Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Skyforce are 2-0 under new head coach Eric Glass.

Sioux Falls staved off Salt Lake City 105-98 on Sunday afternoon in the Skyforce’s home opener at the Sanford Pentagon.

Daryl Macon led the Skyforce and all scorers with 27 points. Jeremiah Martin scored 26 off the bench, Mychal Mulder added 21 and Davon Reed had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Next up for Sioux Falls is a road trip to Stockton on Wednesday at 9 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!