Snow Flakes Fly For Nike Cross Heartland Regional

Lincoln's Andrew Lauer Finishes 7th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For more than a decade, it’s been a tradition for some of the best runners in the midwest to converge on Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls for the Nike Cross Heartland Regionals.

And with the meet always in November, you’re bound to get some days in which mother nature will be the biggest obstacle.

Competitors this year had to run through snow flakes on a chilly Sunday in Sioux Falls. In the girl’s championship race Meghan Ford, the North Dakota State High School Champion from Jamestown, easily won in 17:19.1.

The boys field came down to the final meters. Chanhassen’s (Minnesota) Nicholas Scheller emerged from the pack to win in 15:17.8. Lincoln standout and South Dakota State High School Champion Andrew Lauer finished seventh in 15:22.2.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!