Vikings Look To Prove Playoff Resume In Dallas

Game On KDLT At 7:20 PM

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — With the NFC North championship still in play, and plenty of contenders to fight with for the wild cards, it doesn’t get much bigger than tonight for the Minnesota Vikings in Dallas in a game you’ll see on KDLT at 7:20 PM.

The Vikings will be shorthanded following last week’s 26-23 loss at Kansas City, with both Linval Joseph and Adam Thielen ruled out with injuries.

At 6-3 Minnesota has precarious hold on the final wild card spot, and they know that these are the kind of games that ultimately will define whether or not they belong in the postseason.